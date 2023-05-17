Altria Group Inc. [MO] stock Resumed by Stifel analyst, price target now $52

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] closed the trading session at $45.09 on 05/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.08, while the highest price level was $45.715. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 3:01 PM that Altria Announces Agreement to Resolve Vast Majority of JUUL-Related State and Federal Litigation.

Once final, the settlement involves at least 6,000 pending e-vapor cases related to JUUL Labs, Inc. (“JUUL”).

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE:MO) announces that we have reached agreement on terms to resolve at least 6,000 JUUL-related state and federal cases for $235 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.36 percent and weekly performance of -2.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.26M shares, MO reached to a volume of 6162701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $36, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on MO stock. On June 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 47 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 61.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MO stock trade performance evaluation

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.78, while it was recorded at 45.59 for the last single week of trading, and 45.34 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +77.17 and a Gross Margin at +87.80. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.80.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 64.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.74. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] managed to generate an average of $912,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 3.92%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,782 million, or 59.60% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,918,833, which is approximately 0.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,738,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.5 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.05 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 26.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 951 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 56,889,924 shares. Additionally, 771 investors decreased positions by around 64,067,050 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 927,816,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,048,773,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,825,940 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 4,004,206 shares during the same period.