Agenus Inc. [AGEN] is -40.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] loss -7.89% or -0.12 points to close at $1.40 with a heavy trading volume of 3837201 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Agenus Provides Corporate Update and First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

At a late-breaking presentation at ASCO-GI, botensilimab/balstilimab combination demonstrated a 63% 12-month overall survival rate in metastatic colorectal cancer patients who have failed a median of four prior treatments, more than double the survival rate reported for available treatments.

Botensilimab/balstilimab combination data update selected for late-breaking oral session at the ESMO-GI conference in June 2023.

It opened the trading session at $1.50, the shares rose to $1.51 and dropped to $1.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGEN points out that the company has recorded -43.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 3837201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $7.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83.

Trading performance analysis for AGEN stock

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -15.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.16 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5668, while it was recorded at 1.4560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2842 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $316 million, or 59.60% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 30,000,000, which is approximately 11.111% of the company’s market cap and around 8.21% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 26,154,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.75 million in AGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.91 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 37,839,516 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 9,056,517 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 160,908,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,804,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,146,200 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 475,338 shares during the same period.