AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Is Currently -2.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] price plunged by -2.25 percent to reach at -$3.3. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:45 AM that SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® Receives U.S. FDA Approval.

THE FIRST AND ONLY HYALURONIC ACID INTRADERMAL MICRODROPLET INJECTION, APPROVED FOR IMPROVED SKIN SMOOTHNESS OF THE CHEEKS.

Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced the U.S. FDA approval of SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® to improve skin smoothness of the cheeks in adults over the age of 21.1 SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® is the first and only hyaluronic acid (HA) intradermal microdroplet injection for skin smoothness available in the U.S. with results lasting through six months with optimal treatment.1.

A sum of 4649600 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.81M shares. AbbVie Inc. shares reached a high of $146.94 and dropped to a low of $143.23 until finishing in the latest session at $143.29.

The one-year ABBV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.29. The average equity rating for ABBV stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $165.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. On February 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ABBV shares from 135 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 18.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ABBV Stock Performance Analysis:

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -11.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.45 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.26, while it was recorded at 146.01 for the last single week of trading, and 150.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbbVie Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.93 and a Gross Margin at +71.67. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.29.

Return on Total Capital for ABBV is now 25.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.04. Additionally, ABBV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] managed to generate an average of $235,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ABBV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -4.20%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $181,410 million, or 70.90% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 160,447,093, which is approximately 1.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 138,721,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.34 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.29 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,435 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 54,049,282 shares. Additionally, 1,501 investors decreased positions by around 51,631,713 shares, while 378 investors held positions by with 1,131,849,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,237,530,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,801,444 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 2,598,266 shares during the same period.