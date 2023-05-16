XP Inc. [XP] gain 2.67% so far this year. What now?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] surged by $0.37 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $16.055 during the day while it closed the day at $15.75. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that XP Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

XP Inc. stock has also gained 5.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XP stock has declined by -1.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.75% and gained 2.67% year-on date.

The market cap for XP stock reached $8.91 billion, with 548.11 million shares outstanding and 420.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 8510332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $18.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $31, while UBS kept a Buy rating on XP stock. On May 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for XP shares from 31 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for XP in the course of the last twelve months was 24.98.

XP stock trade performance evaluation

XP Inc. [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 13.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.78, while it was recorded at 15.49 for the last single week of trading, and 16.57 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +70.22. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XP Inc. [XP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 13.76%.

XP Inc. [XP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,479 million, or 63.10% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 35,799,725, which is approximately 20.256% of the company’s market cap and around 19.35% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 28,437,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $437.37 million in XP stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $389.39 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 44,759,329 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 41,374,885 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 205,098,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,232,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,657,868 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 12,534,762 shares during the same period.