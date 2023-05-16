WW International Inc. [WW] gain 91.71% so far this year. What now?

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] closed the trading session at $7.40 on 05/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.68, while the highest price level was $7.48. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Tara Comonte, CEO TMRW Life Sciences, to Join WW International, Inc. Board of Directors.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Tara to the board at such a pivotal and transformational time for WeightWatchers,” said Thilo Semmelbauer, Chairman of the Board of WeightWatchers. “Tara is a seasoned executive with extensive strategy, finance, and operations experience at high-growth companies at the forefront of cultural conversations and transformation. In addition to her deep financial experience, we have been impressed by her insights and knowledge of the healthtech space.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 91.71 percent and weekly performance of -12.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 72.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 65.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.21M shares, WW reached to a volume of 7743843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WW International Inc. [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $7.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2023, representing the official price target for WW International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on WW stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WW shares from 40 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 9.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WW stock trade performance evaluation

WW International Inc. [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.94. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.95 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.12, while it was recorded at 7.51 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc. [WW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc. [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.24 and a Gross Margin at +60.62. WW International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.15.

Return on Total Capital for WW is now 13.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.23. Additionally, WW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 182.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 146.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WW International Inc. [WW] managed to generate an average of -$35,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WW International Inc. [WW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to 15.00%.

WW International Inc. [WW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $396 million, or 83.40% of WW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 14,818,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 6,633,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.37 million in WW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $31.28 million in WW stock with ownership of nearly -16.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WW International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in WW International Inc. [NASDAQ:WW] by around 19,892,376 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 19,331,104 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 18,714,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,938,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WW stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,732,870 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,662,634 shares during the same period.