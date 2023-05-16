Wolfe Research lifts Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] closed the trading session at $4.00 on 05/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.83, while the highest price level was $4.05. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Virgin Galactic Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results And Provides Business Update.

First Commercial Flight ‘Galactic 01’ Remains on Track Targeting Late June.

Successful Completion of VSS Unity Glide Flight Clears the Path for Spaceflight.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.94 percent and weekly performance of -1.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.97M shares, SPCE reached to a volume of 5559057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 475.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92.

SPCE stock trade performance evaluation

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 20.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.93 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21625.61 and a Gross Margin at -462.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21632.87.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -52.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.99. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$428,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $403 million, or 37.00% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,320,988, which is approximately 3.252% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,286,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.15 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $71.08 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 2.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 8,792,620 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 5,957,969 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 86,065,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,815,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,413,673 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,399,492 shares during the same period.