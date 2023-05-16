Wolfe Research lifts United States Steel Corporation [X] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $21.565 during the day while it closed the day at $21.44. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM that United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share of U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

United States Steel Corporation stock has also loss -0.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, X stock has declined by -24.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.81% and lost -14.41% year-on date.

The market cap for X stock reached $4.87 billion, with 227.33 million shares outstanding and 223.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, X reached a trading volume of 5023797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $44, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on X stock. On June 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for X shares from 34 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 6.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

X stock trade performance evaluation

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -16.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.09 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.88, while it was recorded at 21.35 for the last single week of trading, and 24.52 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.89. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.97.

Return on Total Capital for X is now 21.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.43. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corporation [X] managed to generate an average of $110,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,529 million, or 79.20% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,924,977, which is approximately 2.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,790,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $439.3 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $216.92 million in X stock with ownership of nearly -0.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 24,669,058 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 19,220,172 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 123,111,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,001,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,863,756 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,869,803 shares during the same period.