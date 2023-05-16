why United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.62

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] price surged by 0.90 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 3:41 AM that DENSO and USJC Announce Mass Production Shipment of Automotive IGBT, Targeting Expanding Electric Vehicle Market.

DENSO CORPORATION (DENSO), a leading mobility supplier, and United Semiconductor Japan Co., Ltd. (“USJC”), a subsidiary of global semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today announced a joint collaboration to produce insulated gate bipolar transistors* (IGBT), which have entered mass production at the 300mm fab of USJC. A first shipment ceremony was held today to mark this important milestone. It comes just one year after the companies announced a strategic partnership for this critical power semiconductor used in electric vehicles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006357/en/.

A sum of 6226814 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.52M shares. United Microelectronics Corporation shares reached a high of $7.89 and dropped to a low of $7.7514 until finishing in the latest session at $7.89.

The one-year UMC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.54. The average equity rating for UMC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $7.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

UMC Stock Performance Analysis:

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, UMC shares dropped by -5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.33, while it was recorded at 7.94 for the last single week of trading, and 7.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Microelectronics Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.50 and a Gross Margin at +44.00. United Microelectronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.29.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now 26.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.88. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

UMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to -8.10%.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] Insider Position Details

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 29,591,857 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 30,160,393 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 77,186,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,938,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,797,056 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 11,531,874 shares during the same period.