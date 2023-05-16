why SunPower Corporation [SPWR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.77

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] gained 1.40% or 0.15 points to close at $10.85 with a heavy trading volume of 5387550 shares. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that SunPower Appoints Chief Financial Officer.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services company, today announced that Elizabeth “Beth” Eby has been appointed as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 30, 2023. Eby is a seasoned executive who brings more than 30 years of experience in financial strategy, execution and governance at Fortune 50 and publicly traded technology companies. As CFO, Eby will play a critical role in developing and implementing the company’s strategic growth plan and in leading SunPower’s finance organization and activities.

“Beth brings deep experience in financial operations backed by a strong track record of driving profitability and delivering value creation at best-in-class organizations,” said Peter Faricy, CEO. “I am confident that her leadership will be an asset as we continue to scale our business and increase SunPower’s market share during this period of high growth for the solar industry.”.

It opened the trading session at $10.69, the shares rose to $11.10 and dropped to $10.545, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPWR points out that the company has recorded -52.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, SPWR reached to a volume of 5387550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $15.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $25 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for SPWR stock

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -22.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.56 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.19, while it was recorded at 10.97 for the last single week of trading, and 18.85 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunPower Corporation go to 52.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SunPower Corporation [SPWR]

There are presently around $733 million, or 89.70% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,583,530, which is approximately 3.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,551,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.5 million in SPWR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $47.33 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly 10.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

128 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 12,289,904 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 9,356,395 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 46,866,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,513,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,066,264 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,872,813 shares during the same period.