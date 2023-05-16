why SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.77

SoundHound AI Inc. [NASDAQ: SOUN] gained 4.84% or 0.12 points to close at $2.60 with a heavy trading volume of 11146864 shares. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM that SoundHound AI Reports First Quarter Revenue Increase of 56%.

Significantly Improves Cash Position and Operating Expenses; Reaffirms Full Year Guidance.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

It opened the trading session at $2.46, the shares rose to $2.67 and dropped to $2.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOUN points out that the company has recorded 37.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -179.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.94M shares, SOUN reached to a volume of 11146864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOUN shares is $4.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for SoundHound AI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2022, representing the official price target for SoundHound AI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on SOUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoundHound AI Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.05.

Trading performance analysis for SOUN stock

SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, SOUN shares dropped by -1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.79 for SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.61 and a Gross Margin at +69.16. SoundHound AI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.47.

SoundHound AI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]

There are presently around $61 million, or 11.00% of SOUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,515,972, which is approximately -0.14% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; ANCHORAGE CAPITAL GROUP, L.L.C., holding 3,197,767 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.93 million in SOUN stocks shares; and NO STREET GP LP, currently with $4.96 million in SOUN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoundHound AI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in SoundHound AI Inc. [NASDAQ:SOUN] by around 5,253,107 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 5,039,528 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 14,200,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,493,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOUN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,311,148 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,010,271 shares during the same period.