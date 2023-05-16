why Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $167.42

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRPT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.96%. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM that Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Positive Vote from U.S. FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for SRP-9001 Gene Therapy to Treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

– Advisory committee voted 8-6 in support of accelerated approval of SRP-9001.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, SRPT stock rose by 148.40%. The one-year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.11. The average equity rating for SRPT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.64 billion, with 88.19 million shares outstanding and 83.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, SRPT stock reached a trading volume of 7874144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRPT shares is $167.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $141 to $187, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on SRPT stock. On December 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SRPT shares from 125 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 6.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.21.

SRPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.96. With this latest performance, SRPT shares gained by 28.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.94 for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.94, while it was recorded at 130.17 for the last single week of trading, and 120.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,743 million, or 89.10% of SRPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,112,964, which is approximately 0.992% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,282,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $634.98 million in SRPT stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $589.97 million in SRPT stock with ownership of nearly -18.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

220 institutional holders increased their position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRPT] by around 13,289,849 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 10,251,758 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 57,518,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,059,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRPT stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,033,263 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,345,053 shares during the same period.