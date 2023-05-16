why Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX: PLX] slipped around -0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.21 at the close of the session, down -0.90%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:59 AM that PLX: FDA Approval of Elfabrio.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock is now 61.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLX Stock saw the intraday high of $2.28 and lowest of $2.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.55, which means current price is +68.06% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, PLX reached a trading volume of 5093515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLX shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on PLX stock. On April 23, 2015, analysts increased their price target for PLX shares from 2 to 2.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 110.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has PLX stock performed recently?

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.30. With this latest performance, PLX shares dropped by -10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.18 for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.35, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 1.53 for the last 200 days.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.32 and a Gross Margin at +58.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.33.

Return on Total Capital for PLX is now -51.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.27. Additionally, PLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 146.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] managed to generate an average of -$75,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]

There are presently around $7 million, or 19.60% of PLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,209,750, which is approximately 438.617% of the company’s market cap and around 11.99% of the total institutional ownership; MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD, holding 244,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in PLX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.47 million in PLX stock with ownership of nearly 70.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX:PLX] by around 1,860,918 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,663,910 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,557,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,967,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 497,938 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,648,796 shares during the same period.