why Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.47

Bird Global Inc. [NYSE: BRDS] gained 0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $0.11 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bird Reports Revenue of $29.5 Million in First Quarter and Best First Quarter in Company History for Adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated gross margin improved by 15 points to 17% and Ride Profit Margin before vehicle depreciation improved by 17 points to 52%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Total operating expenses decreased 60% year-over-year; Adjusted Operating Expenses decreased 39% year-over-year.

Bird Global Inc. represents 289.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.94 million with the latest information. BRDS stock price has been found in the range of $0.1069 to $0.1196.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.46M shares, BRDS reached a trading volume of 10069931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRDS shares is $5.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRDS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bird Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bird Global Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for BRDS stock

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.22. With this latest performance, BRDS shares dropped by -38.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.22 for Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1643, while it was recorded at 0.1257 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2872 for the last 200 days.

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bird Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]

There are presently around $17 million, or 62.00% of BRDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRDS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,263,303, which is approximately -14.915% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; CRAFT VENTURES GP I, LLC, holding 26,948,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 million in BRDS stocks shares; and VALOR MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.45 million in BRDS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Bird Global Inc. [NYSE:BRDS] by around 7,000,031 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 38,430,359 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 113,513,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,943,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRDS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,019,729 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 29,428,104 shares during the same period.