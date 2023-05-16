WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] is -86.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WETG] loss -6.69% on the last trading session, reaching $0.04 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM that WeTrade Group Inc Plans to Launch a Global Universal Card VM Card to Further Expand Its Overseas Financial Business.

WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that the Company will launch a global universal consumer card, VM Card.

The VM Card is a payment product developed based on the WTPay system of WeTrade. It supports merchants of Visa and MasterCard, and also supports binding to Apple Pay, Google Pay, Union Pay, Alipay+, Wechat Pay, Grab Pay, etc. The physical card also supports ATM withdrawal.

WeTrade Group Inc. represents 192.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.83 million with the latest information. WETG stock price has been found in the range of $0.041 to $0.0476.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, WETG reached a trading volume of 8470885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeTrade Group Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for WETG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for WETG stock

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.36. With this latest performance, WETG shares dropped by -70.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WETG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.12 for WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1993, while it was recorded at 0.0508 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7416 for the last 200 days.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.68 and a Gross Margin at +81.10. WeTrade Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.99.

Return on Total Capital for WETG is now 41.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.47. Additionally, WETG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] managed to generate an average of $68,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.WeTrade Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of WETG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WETG stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 806,834, which is approximately 3842.699% of the company’s market cap and around 68.13% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 253,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in WETG stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $9000.0 in WETG stock with ownership of nearly 156.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WETG] by around 1,220,383 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 508,700 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 257,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,471,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WETG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,929 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 417,732 shares during the same period.