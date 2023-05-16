Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Walmart Inc. [WMT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] slipped around -1.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $151.88 at the close of the session, down -0.78%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Walmart To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CDT Thursday, May 18, 2023, to discuss the company’s first quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2024. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website.

Walmart Inc. stock is now 7.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WMT Stock saw the intraday high of $153.85 and lowest of $151.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 154.64, which means current price is +11.60% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 5368554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walmart Inc. [WMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $164.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $145 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $155, while Gordon Haskett kept a Accumulate rating on WMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 69.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has WMT stock performed recently?

Walmart Inc. [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.50 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.79, while it was recorded at 152.72 for the last single week of trading, and 141.60 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.91.

Return on Total Capital for WMT is now 16.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, WMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.50.Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 5.24%.

Insider trade positions for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

There are presently around $135,606 million, or 32.90% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,352,422, which is approximately -0.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 99,856,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.29 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.21 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,385 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 56,358,742 shares. Additionally, 1,245 investors decreased positions by around 41,403,553 shares, while 356 investors held positions by with 788,147,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 885,909,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,344,646 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,080,405 shares during the same period.