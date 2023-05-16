Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] surged by $1.87 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $43.34 during the day while it closed the day at $43.05. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Coach Foundation Hosts Dream It Real Scholars From Pensole Lewis College.

As part of the Dream It Real program, the Coach Foundation and Tapestry proudly partnered with Pensole Lewis College to create a 6-week custom design course with a focus on sustainability, supporting the development of nine young creatives aspiring to break into the industry of footwear and accessories design.

Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design, the only Historically Black College and University with a specialization in design and product creation, provides access to career education and professional development to a large talent pool of young designers from under-resourced communities each year. The Coach Foundation aims to remove barriers and create opportunities for the next generation of young people who have the courage to dream it real. Together, Coach and Pensole Lewis College created a customized curriculum for students from nontraditional education backgrounds studying footwear and accessories design.

Tapestry Inc. stock has also gained 11.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPR stock has declined by -4.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.30% and gained 13.05% year-on date.

The market cap for TPR stock reached $9.92 billion, with 234.60 million shares outstanding and 233.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 6142888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $49.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TPR stock trade performance evaluation

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.96. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.42 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.06, while it was recorded at 39.97 for the last single week of trading, and 37.83 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.23 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 19.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.85. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $47,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 13.05%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,085 million, or 96.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,343,453, which is approximately 2.839% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 16,458,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $677.77 million in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $665.27 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 3.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 25,164,582 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 23,598,931 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 171,843,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,606,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,081,426 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 5,192,621 shares during the same period.