Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] price plunged by -1.46 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that ImmunoGen Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 29,900,000 shares of its common stock, which reflects the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 3,900,000 additional shares of common stock. The shares of common stock were sold at a price of $12.50 per share before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock in the offering were sold by ImmunoGen.

The total gross proceeds from the offering (before deducting the underwriting discounts and offering expenses) were $373.8 million.

A sum of 6239333 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.41M shares. ImmunoGen Inc. shares reached a high of $14.30 and dropped to a low of $13.35 until finishing in the latest session at $13.48.

The one-year IMGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.89. The average equity rating for IMGN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $14.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on IMGN stock. On March 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IMGN shares from 9 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

IMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 233.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 251.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.83 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.76, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading, and 5.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunoGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.06 and a Gross Margin at +98.20. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.93.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -75.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.39. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$804,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,826 million, or 93.10% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 21,853,958, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,996,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.59 million in IMGN stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $237.69 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly 58.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 37,914,619 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 35,726,350 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 136,011,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,652,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,185,073 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 18,542,606 shares during the same period.