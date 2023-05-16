Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGS] gained 19.27% on the last trading session, reaching $1.30 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Aligos Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration and Development Agreement with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co. Ltd. for Use of Aligos’ Oligonucleotide Platform for the Treatment of Liver Diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aligos and Amoytop will collaborate on the research and development of oligonucleotide compounds for the treatment of liver diseases. Amoytop will receive an option to obtain an exclusive license to develop and commercialize the resultant products in the Greater China territory while Aligos will retain rest-of-world rights. Aligos will also receive an upfront payment and research collaboration funding and be eligible to receive up to a total of $109 million in development and sales milestone payments for licensed products as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. represents 42.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.37 million with the latest information. ALGS stock price has been found in the range of $1.15 to $1.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 107.30K shares, ALGS reached a trading volume of 5492312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGS shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $2.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $4, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ALGS stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ALGS shares from 30 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.69. With this latest performance, ALGS shares gained by 39.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1391, while it was recorded at 1.1880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2405 for the last 200 days.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -701.66 and a Gross Margin at +73.57. Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -690.63.

Return on Total Capital for ALGS is now -61.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.10. Additionally, ALGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS] managed to generate an average of -$1,157,181 per employee.Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS]

There are presently around $30 million, or 64.70% of ALGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALGS stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,948,360, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.48% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,547,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.87 million in ALGS stocks shares; and TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.73 million in ALGS stock with ownership of nearly 21.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALGS] by around 2,885,000 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,231,133 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 22,139,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,255,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALGS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,777,886 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 415,764 shares during the same period.