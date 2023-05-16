Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ: VTRS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.58%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Viatris Reports Strong Financial and Operational Results for First Quarter 2023 and Reaffirms Full-Year 2023 Guidance Ranges[1].

Reports Total Revenues of $3.73 billion; U.S. GAAP Net Earnings of $225 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $1.34 billion; U.S. GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $971 million; and Free Cash Flow of $923 million for the Quarter.

Expects Full-Year Total Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow to be at Midpoint of 2023 Guidance Ranges[1].

Over the last 12 months, VTRS stock dropped by -13.64%. The one-year Viatris Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.36. The average equity rating for VTRS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.33 billion, with 1.20 billion shares outstanding and 1.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.63M shares, VTRS stock reached a trading volume of 7036908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Viatris Inc. [VTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $12.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Viatris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Viatris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $15, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on VTRS stock. On November 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for VTRS shares from 9 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VTRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, VTRS shares dropped by -5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.34 for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.63, while it was recorded at 9.47 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viatris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viatris Inc. [VTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.51 and a Gross Margin at +41.35. Viatris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.85.

Return on Total Capital for VTRS is now 5.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viatris Inc. [VTRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.71. Additionally, VTRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viatris Inc. [VTRS] managed to generate an average of $56,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Viatris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

VTRS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc. go to -1.10%.

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,645 million, or 77.10% of VTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 149,318,666, which is approximately 1.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,214,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $869.69 million in VTRS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $577.5 million in VTRS stock with ownership of nearly 0.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viatris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ:VTRS] by around 69,130,368 shares. Additionally, 531 investors decreased positions by around 59,432,519 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 798,043,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 926,606,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTRS stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,924,364 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 7,483,173 shares during the same period.