Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] is 15.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] traded at a high on 05/15/23, posting a 1.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.81. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Vipshop to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 23, 2023.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, before the US market open.

The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30 am US Eastern Time, 7:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5408556 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vipshop Holdings Limited stands at 4.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.05%.

The market cap for VIPS stock reached $9.19 billion, with 625.29 million shares outstanding and 476.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 5408556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $16.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on VIPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.83.

How has VIPS stock performed recently?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.17 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.99, while it was recorded at 15.41 for the last single week of trading, and 12.24 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +20.96. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.11.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.17. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 13.22%.

Insider trade positions for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

There are presently around $4,870 million, or 72.00% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,113,695, which is approximately 6.051% of the company’s market cap and around 1.74% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,403,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.68 million in VIPS stocks shares; and KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, currently with $221.02 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly -8.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 40,204,702 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 64,575,274 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 208,192,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,972,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,348,395 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 9,130,391 shares during the same period.