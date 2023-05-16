VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $35

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $32.14 during the day while it closed the day at $31.82. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that VICI Properties Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

– Reports 110.7% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth -.

VICI Properties Inc. stock has also loss -3.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VICI stock has declined by -7.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.45% and lost -1.79% year-on date.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $31.97 billion, with 1.00 billion shares outstanding and 993.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 5042184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2023, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $36, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 40.42.

VICI stock trade performance evaluation

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.07 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.41, while it was recorded at 32.23 for the last single week of trading, and 32.80 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.90 and a Gross Margin at +99.01. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.97.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.42. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $48,592,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 192.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,057 million, or 98.60% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 146,783,229, which is approximately 1.839% of the company’s market cap and around 0.42% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 99,921,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.19 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.92 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -19.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 82,866,171 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 44,969,517 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 877,083,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,004,919,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,107,594 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,178,996 shares during the same period.