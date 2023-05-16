Toast Inc. [TOST] stock Initiated by Stephens analyst, price target now $18

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] loss -0.31% or -0.06 points to close at $19.43 with a heavy trading volume of 7254645 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Toast Announces Participation at the J.P. Morgan Conference.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:20 a.m. PT / 11:20 a.m. ET. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on Toast’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com/overview/.

It opened the trading session at $19.44, the shares rose to $19.68 and dropped to $18.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TOST points out that the company has recorded -2.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -59.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, TOST reached to a volume of 7254645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $23.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on TOST stock. On February 21, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TOST shares from 27 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

Trading performance analysis for TOST stock

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.24 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.77, while it was recorded at 20.06 for the last single week of trading, and 18.92 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -31.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toast Inc. [TOST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toast Inc. [TOST] managed to generate an average of -$61,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Toast Inc. [TOST]

There are presently around $5,961 million, or 79.10% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,867,746, which is approximately 4.453% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 28,883,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $562.93 million in TOST stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $324.5 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 38.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 54,995,470 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 46,904,736 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 203,939,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,839,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,578,296 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 11,334,831 shares during the same period.