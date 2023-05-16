The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Stock trading around $79.25 per share: What’s Next?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] closed the trading session at $79.25 on 05/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.45, while the highest price level was $79.31. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 9:03 AM that Marshalls Debuts its Inaugural Seasonal Report – The Edit by Marshalls – Highlighting the Brand’s Hustle for the Good Stuff and What’s Hot for Summer.

The report gives shoppers behind-the-scenes insights on how Marshalls buyers stock shelves with quality merchandise every day, along with can’t-miss shopping tips for scoring the season’s trending styles without breaking the bank.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Marshalls, (NYSE: TJX) one of the nation’s leading off-price retailers of apparel and home fashions, announced today the launch of its seasonal report, The Edit by Marshalls, which showcases its buying process and insights from Marshalls’ team of over 1,000 buyers. The report gives a glimpse into Marshalls’ commitment to deliver amazing value every single day, so consumers never have to compromise between price and on-trend, quality merchandise.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.44 percent and weekly performance of 1.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, TJX reached to a volume of 6983958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $87.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $67 to $60, while Gordon Haskett kept a Hold rating on TJX stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TJX shares from 75 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 70.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

TJX stock trade performance evaluation

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.14, while it was recorded at 78.57 for the last single week of trading, and 73.74 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 11.22%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $86,292 million, or 94.80% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,963,045, which is approximately 0.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,610,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.29 billion in TJX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $6.18 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -15.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 794 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 86,298,554 shares. Additionally, 883 investors decreased positions by around 61,475,455 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 944,670,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,092,444,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,749,245 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 7,651,257 shares during the same period.