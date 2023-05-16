The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Range Resources Corporation [RRC] – find out why.

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] traded at a high on 05/15/23, posting a 3.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.39. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Range Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5612102 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Range Resources Corporation stands at 3.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.46%.

The market cap for RRC stock reached $6.28 billion, with 238.02 million shares outstanding and 234.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 5612102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on RRC stock. On April 11, 2023, analysts increased their price target for RRC shares from 30 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has RRC stock performed recently?

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.41. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.68, while it was recorded at 25.89 for the last single week of trading, and 27.33 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.73 and a Gross Margin at +58.79. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.64.

Return on Total Capital for RRC is now 59.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.12. Additionally, RRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] managed to generate an average of $2,122,779 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to -2.77%.

Insider trade positions for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

There are presently around $5,702 million, or 89.50% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,963,656, which is approximately 8.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,171,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $664.03 million in RRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $618.09 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly -2.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 28,364,971 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 26,266,248 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 161,513,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,144,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,715,477 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,634,562 shares during the same period.