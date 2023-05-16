Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] Stock trading around $7.96 per share: What’s Next?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] price surged by 9.34 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Tencent Music Entertainment Group Filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 25, 2023, U. S. Eastern Time.

The annual report can be accessed on TME’s investor relations website at ir.tencentmusic.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request.

A sum of 9975711 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.75M shares. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares reached a high of $8.01 and dropped to a low of $7.53 until finishing in the latest session at $7.96.

The one-year TME stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.41. The average equity rating for TME stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $9.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 13.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

TME Stock Performance Analysis:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.89. With this latest performance, TME shares gained by 4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.59, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 6.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tencent Music Entertainment Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.35 and a Gross Margin at +30.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for TME is now 5.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.40. Additionally, TME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

TME Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to 9.14%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] Insider Position Details

Positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 42,312,882 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 40,916,382 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 321,286,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,515,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,618,809 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,602,311 shares during the same period.