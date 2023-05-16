TAL Education Group [TAL] moved up 0.83: Why It’s Important

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] closed the trading session at $6.05 on 05/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.92, while the highest price level was $6.289. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM that TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year 2023.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.18 percent and weekly performance of 7.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, TAL reached to a volume of 6844273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $7.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2023, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.90, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on TAL stock. On November 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TAL shares from 4.94 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

TAL stock trade performance evaluation

TAL Education Group [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.15, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.02 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.12 and a Gross Margin at +57.21. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.77.

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,810 million, or 57.30% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 32,129,539, which is approximately -29.027% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 24,687,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.12 million in TAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $123.55 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 62,472,109 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 61,240,020 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 177,975,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,687,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,206,618 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 20,429,967 shares during the same period.