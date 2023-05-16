Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock Upgrade by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $35

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] gained 3.29% or 0.89 points to close at $27.97 with a heavy trading volume of 8338005 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Synchrony Partners With CoFi To Bring CareCredit Payment Solution To Consolidated Payment Platform For Vision Providers.

Partnership Enables Streamlined Payment Options to CoFi Members.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading provider of consumer payments and financing solutions, today announced a partnership with CoFi, a unique technology provider in the vision industry and leading multi-party patient payment platform. Through this partnership, Synchrony’s CareCredit payment solution will now be integrated into the platform for the more than 2,000 ophthalmologists, optometrists, and surgery centers on CoFi’s network, allowing patients the ability to use a CareCredit credit card to finance their consolidated care costs.

It opened the trading session at $27.32, the shares rose to $28.03 and dropped to $27.225, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYF points out that the company has recorded -27.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, SYF reached to a volume of 8338005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $36.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $46 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $38, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.79.

Trading performance analysis for SYF stock

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.43 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.31, while it was recorded at 27.41 for the last single week of trading, and 32.89 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.91 and a Gross Margin at +89.62. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.86.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 16.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.24. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $163,027 per employee.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $10,948 million, or 100.83% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,039,546, which is approximately -1.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 45,088,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.11 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly 0.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 33,138,063 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 50,835,146 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 320,298,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,272,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,470,718 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 8,972,186 shares during the same period.