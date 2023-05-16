Stifel slashes price target on The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] – find out why.

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] plunged by -$0.49 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $40.815 during the day while it closed the day at $40.17. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM that VELVEETA and Compartés Launch TruffVels, an Over-the-Top, Indulgent Treat Combining Two of Life’s Greatest Pleasures.

Limited-Edition VELVEETA-Infused Shell-Shaped Chocolate Truffles Take Pleasure to a New Level.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

VELVEETA, known for its rich, creamy texture that satisfies cravings with cheesy, melty goodness, has teamed up with the cult-favorite chocolate company, Compartés Chocolatier, to create TruffVels – the first-ever chocolate cheese truffle. TruffVels brings the deliciously creamy and iconic VELVEETA drip to the world of chocolate, combining the two foods known for hitting the bullseye of pleasure: chocolate and VELVEETA.

The Kraft Heinz Company stock has also loss -2.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KHC stock has declined by -0.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.07% and lost -1.33% year-on date.

The market cap for KHC stock reached $49.29 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 781.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 5674923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.11, while it was recorded at 40.61 for the last single week of trading, and 38.44 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.92.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.69. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $63,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to 4.65%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,398 million, or 78.30% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,422,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in KHC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.8 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 1.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 556 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 54,801,197 shares. Additionally, 500 investors decreased positions by around 33,264,408 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 807,118,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 895,184,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,635,153 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,265,537 shares during the same period.