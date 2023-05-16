SentinelOne Inc. [S] Is Currently 3.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] jumped around 0.69 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.26 at the close of the session, up 3.93%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM that SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for its fiscal first quarter 2024 ended April 30, 2023, after market close on Thursday, June 1, 2023. SentinelOne will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

Additionally, SentinelOne is scheduled to present at the following investor conference:.

SentinelOne Inc. stock is now 25.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. S Stock saw the intraday high of $18.645 and lowest of $17.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.00, which means current price is +43.89% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, S reached a trading volume of 7047256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $21.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

How has S stock performed recently?

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.25, while it was recorded at 17.88 for the last single week of trading, and 19.11 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for SentinelOne Inc. [S]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

Insider trade positions for SentinelOne Inc. [S]

There are presently around $3,276 million, or 92.70% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,678,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.75 million in S stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $189.47 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 8.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 42,021,893 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 48,594,548 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 95,812,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,428,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,068,857 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 16,464,240 shares during the same period.