Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Match Group Inc. [MTCH] – find out why.

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.12% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.12%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:11 PM that Match Group to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Bernard Kim, CEO of Match Group, and Gary Swidler, President and CFO of Match Group, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 23 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, MTCH stock dropped by -55.85%. The one-year Match Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.58. The average equity rating for MTCH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.28 billion, with 279.26 million shares outstanding and 277.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, MTCH stock reached a trading volume of 11733698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $52.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 25.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

MTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.57 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.91, while it was recorded at 31.85 for the last single week of trading, and 46.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Match Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.15 and a Gross Margin at +57.04. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Total Capital for MTCH is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.96. Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $133,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

MTCH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 39.06%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,316 million, or 97.60% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,749,193, which is approximately 5.58% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,132,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $991.61 million in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $499.09 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 1.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

324 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 37,032,378 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 32,382,366 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 200,050,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,465,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,597,228 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 14,014,968 shares during the same period.