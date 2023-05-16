Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] Is Currently 24.53 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.53% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.30%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Powerbridge Technologies Announces Measures to Maintain Nasdaq Listing Status, Drive Growth Potential, and Enhance Future Acquisition Opportunities.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (the “Company”, “Powerbridge”, or “PBTS”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, is pleased to announce upcoming measures to maintain continued listing status on the Nasdaq exchange, supporting the Company’s long-term growth strategy and bolstering its access to favorable positioning in current and upcoming acquisition negotiations.

“We continue to prioritize the financial interests of our entire shareholder base above all other concerns,” commented Powerbridge CEO, Mr. Stewart Lor. “We are confident that maintaining our uninterrupted status as a Nasdaq-listed stock is our most effective path to achieving both our near-term growth objectives and our long-term vision as an emerging global leader with diversified exposure to next generation technology verticals.”.

Over the last 12 months, PBTS stock dropped by -75.19%. The average equity rating for PBTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $61.74 million, with 935.44 million shares outstanding and 864.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.28M shares, PBTS stock reached a trading volume of 34901359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18.

PBTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.30. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -26.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.93 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0845, while it was recorded at 0.0583 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3935 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.73 and a Gross Margin at +35.94. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.35% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 271,166, which is approximately 402.466% of the company’s market cap and around 31.28% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 109,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $5000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly 152.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 345,280 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 472,059 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 160,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 656,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,000 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 472,059 shares during the same period.