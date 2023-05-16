Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] moved up 4.45: Why It’s Important

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] jumped around 0.59 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.85 at the close of the session, up 4.45%. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Plains All American Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results; Reaffirms 2023 Guidance.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today reported first-quarter 2023 results and reaffirmed 2023 guidance as highlighted below:.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock is now 11.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAGP Stock saw the intraday high of $13.88 and lowest of $13.365 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.17, which means current price is +17.47% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, PAGP reached a trading volume of 6440371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $16.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $14, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PAGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has PAGP stock performed recently?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.45. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.48 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.24, while it was recorded at 13.38 for the last single week of trading, and 12.67 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

There are presently around $2,301 million, or 85.50% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 13,401,439, which is approximately 23.238% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 12,839,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.82 million in PAGP stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $169.75 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly -4.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 13,439,537 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 19,039,977 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 133,645,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,124,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,935,543 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,009,007 shares during the same period.