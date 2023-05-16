Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $17

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] closed the trading session at $13.30 on 05/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.68, while the highest price level was $13.44. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Plains All American Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results; Reaffirms 2023 Guidance.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today reported first-quarter 2023 results and reaffirmed 2023 guidance as highlighted below:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.10 percent and weekly performance of 4.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, PAA reached to a volume of 10330048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $15.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on PAA stock. On November 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PAA shares from 15 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PAA stock trade performance evaluation

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.18 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.66, while it was recorded at 12.77 for the last single week of trading, and 12.13 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 2.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,738 million, or 42.70% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 62,838,348, which is approximately 13.556% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 29,042,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $367.1 million in PAA stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $254.48 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -10.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 22,942,142 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 27,998,355 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 244,790,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,730,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,273,630 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,533,820 shares during the same period.