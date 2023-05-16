PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] fell -18.98% so far this year. What now?

PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] traded at a high on 05/15/23, posting a 4.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $66.07. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 7:40 AM that PDD Holdings Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at investor@pddholdings.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9671489 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PDD Holdings Inc. stands at 4.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.52%.

The market cap for PDD stock reached $90.34 billion, with 1.27 billion shares outstanding and 911.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.38M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 9671489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $105.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $77 to $113. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for PDD Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $66 to $70, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.94.

How has PDD stock performed recently?

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.74, while it was recorded at 63.37 for the last single week of trading, and 73.23 for the last 200 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. PDD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.98.

PDD Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc. go to 40.82%.

Insider trade positions for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]

Positions in PDD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 66,999,605 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 52,270,547 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 225,070,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,340,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,547,537 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 11,278,750 shares during the same period.