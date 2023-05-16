On Holding AG [ONON] gain 94.87% so far this year. What now?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] closed the trading session at $33.44 on 05/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.91, while the highest price level was $33.76. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM that On to Release First Quarter Results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, and Announces New Reporting of Net Sales by Geography Beginning Q1’23.

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (the “Company”) (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on May 16, 2023 (2:00 pm CET on May 16, 2023). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 94.87 percent and weekly performance of -2.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 84.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 54.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, ONON reached to a volume of 6797119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $33.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $28, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

ONON stock trade performance evaluation

On Holding AG [ONON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.45 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.27, while it was recorded at 33.14 for the last single week of trading, and 21.95 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +52.77. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20.

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,598 million, or 39.60% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,197,638, which is approximately 0.075% of the company’s market cap and around 33.16% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 6,232,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.86 million in ONON stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $167.47 million in ONON stock with ownership of nearly 77.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in On Holding AG [NYSE:ONON] by around 28,783,973 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 29,101,345 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 51,564,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,449,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONON stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,781,128 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,972,961 shares during the same period.