NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Revenue clocked in at $31.37 billion, up 6.16% YTD: What’s Next?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] surged by $0.99 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $35.175 during the day while it closed the day at $33.78. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM that NRG Energy, Inc. Receives Letter from Elliott.

NRG Energy, Inc. today received a letter and presentation from Elliott Associates, L.P. and Elliott International, L.P. and its affiliates (collectively, “Elliott”) that they have acquired more than thirteen percent (13%) economic interest in the Company. NRG is committed to creating shareholder value and appreciates Elliott’s interest. The Company welcomes all shareholders’ input and looks forward to an open dialogue with Elliott.

NRG Energy Inc. stock has also gained 7.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NRG stock has declined by -5.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.08% and gained 6.16% year-on date.

The market cap for NRG stock reached $7.36 billion, with 230.00 million shares outstanding and 228.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, NRG reached a trading volume of 12745260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $37, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on NRG stock. On December 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NRG shares from 42 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

NRG stock trade performance evaluation

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.89. With this latest performance, NRG shares dropped by -4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.12 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.30, while it was recorded at 32.21 for the last single week of trading, and 37.07 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +6.80. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for NRG is now 7.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.88. Additionally, NRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] managed to generate an average of $184,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to -3.30%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,524 million, or 99.97% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,973,989, which is approximately 1.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,722,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in NRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $478.87 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly -0.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 33,633,511 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 28,620,639 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 167,218,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,472,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,460,764 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 13,249,238 shares during the same period.