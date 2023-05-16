NOV Inc. [NOV] Stock trading around $15.10 per share: What’s Next?

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] closed the trading session at $15.10 on 05/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.86, while the highest price level was $15.295. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM that Borets International rebrands to Levare International and announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

Borets International Limited, a global leader in artificial lift engineering, manufacturing, sales, and servicing of electric submersible pumps (ESP), announced the growing and evolving Company has undergone restructuring to reach this exciting juncture where the international business is a distinct and separate division. Accordingly, the rebranding of the company to Levare International Limited (Levare or Company) better aligns with the forward-thinking mindset of new leadership. This change reflects our growing portfolio of artificial lift solutions offered to our global clients within the oil & gas, mining, geothermal and municipal industries.

“Levare”, meaning ‘lift’ in Latin, embodies the Company’s strategic blueprint for growth, the Company’s vision of natural resource inclusion and its commitment to uplifting its employees, customers and other stakeholders to a culture of innovation, investment and diversification. The focus on product quality and customer satisfaction, as well as the values of transparency, versatility, inclusion and reliability remain intact, but with an intentional approach on trust and transformation. The Company also plans to extend its international footprint and technical support with the establishment of its Monterrey manufacturing center in Q3, 2023. The new facility allows Levare to have a secure and independent supply chain as we expand our business into the green Geothermal sector, as well as the Mining and Municipal markets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.72 percent and weekly performance of -3.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, NOV reached to a volume of 6543241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NOV Inc. [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $25.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for NOV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on NOV stock. On November 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NOV shares from 16 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

NOV stock trade performance evaluation

NOV Inc. [NOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, NOV shares dropped by -19.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.42 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.00, while it was recorded at 15.31 for the last single week of trading, and 19.81 for the last 200 days.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOV Inc. [NOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.53 and a Gross Margin at +18.32. NOV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for NOV is now 3.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NOV Inc. [NOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.43. Additionally, NOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NOV Inc. [NOV] managed to generate an average of $4,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NOV Inc. [NOV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc. go to 36.00%.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,404 million, or 97.10% of NOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,925,114, which is approximately -0.488% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,748,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $559.8 million in NOV stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $551.64 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly 0.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in NOV Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 28,629,166 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 29,951,244 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 305,790,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,371,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,881,247 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,737,365 shares during the same period.