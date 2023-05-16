New Street slashes price target on KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] – find out why.

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] gained 3.95% or 0.65 points to close at $17.10 with a heavy trading volume of 8245384 shares. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that KE Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 18, 2023 Eastern Time.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 18, 2023 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, May 18, 2023).

It opened the trading session at $16.82, the shares rose to $17.13 and dropped to $16.535, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BEKE points out that the company has recorded 50.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -88.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.90M shares, BEKE reached to a volume of 8245384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $24.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. On January 12, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BEKE shares from 17 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for BEKE stock

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.21. With this latest performance, BEKE shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.46, while it was recorded at 16.43 for the last single week of trading, and 16.39 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.13 and a Gross Margin at +22.71. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.28.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.69. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 71.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $8,345 million, or 42.10% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,175,124, which is approximately 19.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., holding 31,228,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $534.01 million in BEKE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $487.66 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 30.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 89,147,429 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 58,258,010 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 340,634,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 488,039,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,464,151 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 15,719,727 shares during the same period.