NeoGames S.A. [NGMS] Revenue clocked in at $165.70 million, up 122.89% YTD: What’s Next?

NeoGames S.A. [NASDAQ: NGMS] closed the trading session at $27.17 on 05/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.14, while the highest price level was $27.50. The company report on May 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM that NeoGames Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Aristocrat for $29.50 per Share in Cash.

Transaction Values the Company at $1.2 billion.

Purchase Price is approximately a 104% premium to the Company’s 3-month volume weighted average stock price.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 122.89 percent and weekly performance of 106.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 82.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 84.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 84.27K shares, NGMS reached to a volume of 5208806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NeoGames S.A. [NGMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGMS shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for NeoGames S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for NeoGames S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NGMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoGames S.A. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.26.

NGMS stock trade performance evaluation

NeoGames S.A. [NGMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 106.30. With this latest performance, NGMS shares gained by 82.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.49 for NeoGames S.A. [NGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.58, while it was recorded at 16.11 for the last single week of trading, and 14.77 for the last 200 days.

NeoGames S.A. [NGMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeoGames S.A. [NGMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.89 and a Gross Margin at +19.62. NeoGames S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.45.

Return on Total Capital for NGMS is now -2.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeoGames S.A. [NGMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.40. Additionally, NGMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.NeoGames S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NeoGames S.A. [NGMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $117 million, or 39.10% of NGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGMS stocks are: SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,751,081, which is approximately -4.801% of the company’s market cap and around 77.85% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,695,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.77 million in NGMS stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $16.25 million in NGMS stock with ownership of nearly 25.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeoGames S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in NeoGames S.A. [NASDAQ:NGMS] by around 761,202 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,582,574 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 6,754,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,097,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGMS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,353 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,026,041 shares during the same period.