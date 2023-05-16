Morgan Stanley [MS] Stock trading around $82.95 per share: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] gained 0.68% on the last trading session, reaching $82.95 price per share at the time. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Morgan Stanley Declares Dividends on Its Preferred Stock.

Morgan Stanley today declared a regular dividend on the outstanding shares of each of the following preferred stock issues:.

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A – $376.66 per share (equivalent to $0.376657 per Depositary Share).

Morgan Stanley represents 1.65 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $138.94 billion with the latest information. MS stock price has been found in the range of $82.2486 to $83.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.45M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 5028720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $97.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on MS stock. On October 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MS shares from 95 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.42.

Trading performance analysis for MS stock

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.28 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.21, while it was recorded at 83.21 for the last single week of trading, and 88.22 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 3.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $118,938 million, or 63.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 115,834,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.61 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.32 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 793 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 66,226,685 shares. Additionally, 789 investors decreased positions by around 52,304,391 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 1,315,322,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,433,853,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,683,742 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 3,896,075 shares during the same period.