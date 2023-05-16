Morgan Stanley lifts HP Inc. [HPQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] closed the trading session at $29.57 on 05/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.80, while the highest price level was $29.59. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM that HP Inc. Declares Dividend.

The dividend, the third in HP’s fiscal year 2023, is payable on July 5, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2023. HP has approximately 1.0 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.05 percent and weekly performance of -2.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, HPQ reached to a volume of 5950547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $29.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $30 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2023, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on HPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 28.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HPQ stock trade performance evaluation

HP Inc. [HPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.10, while it was recorded at 29.60 for the last single week of trading, and 28.87 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.21 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.16.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 54.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.41. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HP Inc. [HPQ] managed to generate an average of $55,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HP Inc. [HPQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 1.61%.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,963 million, or 83.70% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 120,952,818, which is approximately 15.771% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,440,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.64 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -2.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

421 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 41,903,596 shares. Additionally, 505 investors decreased positions by around 66,960,051 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 651,112,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 759,976,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,711,525 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 18,508,424 shares during the same period.