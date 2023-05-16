MGO Global Inc. [MGOL] is -66.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MGO Global Inc. [NASDAQ: MGOL] traded at a high on 05/15/23, posting a 30.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.56. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that MGO Global to Host First Quarter 2023 Results and Corporate Update on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

MGO Global Inc. (Nasdaq:MGOL), operator of The Messi Store, (“MGO” or the “Company”) will host a webcast on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss recent operational developments and the Company’s financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Maximiliano Ojeda, MGO’s Chairman and CEO, Vincent Ottomanelli, the Company’s CFO, and Matt Harward, Chief Marketing Officer, will host the corporate update. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to ir@mgoteam.com by Friday, May 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16915084 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MGO Global Inc. stands at 14.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.31%.

The market cap for MGOL stock reached $21.72 million, with 14.24 million shares outstanding and 6.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 574.65K shares, MGOL reached a trading volume of 16915084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGO Global Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.10.

MGO Global Inc. [MGOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.12.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for MGO Global Inc. [MGOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2057, while it was recorded at 1.2520 for the last single week of trading.

MGO Global Inc. [MGOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGO Global Inc. [MGOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -251.81 and a Gross Margin at +67.78. MGO Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -246.46.

MGO Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for MGO Global Inc. [MGOL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.03% of MGOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGOL stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 32,826, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 57.77% of the total institutional ownership; QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC, holding 20,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in MGOL stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $3000.0 in MGOL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in MGO Global Inc. [NASDAQ:MGOL] by around 56,288 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGOL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,288 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.