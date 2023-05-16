Maxim Group slashes price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] – find out why.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] gained 5.14% or 0.04 points to close at $0.77 with a heavy trading volume of 8375137 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that INOVIO Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

Announced additional positive data from Phase 1/2 trial for INO-3107 in recurrent respiratory papillomatosis patients.

Announced positive data from Phase 1b trial with INO-4201 as an Ebola booster for ERVEBO®.

It opened the trading session at $0.7361, the shares rose to $0.8248 and dropped to $0.7296, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INO points out that the company has recorded -67.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, INO reached to a volume of 8375137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $1.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for INO stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.65. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.15 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8984, while it was recorded at 0.7858 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6450 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2672.64 and a Gross Margin at +46.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2726.67.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -79.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.42. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$1,520,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 41.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $88 million, or 47.80% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 27,912,380, which is approximately -11.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,220,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.95 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.33 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 7.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 9,283,713 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 17,548,291 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 93,840,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,672,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,997,243 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,930,783 shares during the same period.