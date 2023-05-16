Market cap of WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] reaches 5.39M – now what?

WiSA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WISA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.90% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.29%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that WiSA Technologies Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Comhear, Inc.

– Transaction expected to be accretive beginning in Q4 2023 -.

– Complementary technology and solutions in immersive wireless audio -.

Over the last 12 months, WISA stock dropped by -97.65%. The one-year WiSA Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.41. The average equity rating for WISA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.39 million, with 3.80 million shares outstanding and 3.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, WISA stock reached a trading volume of 59285978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISA shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for WiSA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiSA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59.

WISA Stock Performance Analysis:

WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.29. With this latest performance, WISA shares gained by 31.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.33 for WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9895, while it was recorded at 1.4120 for the last single week of trading, and 26.7722 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WiSA Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] shares currently have an operating margin of -536.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.74. WiSA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.97.

Return on Total Capital for WISA is now -239.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] managed to generate an average of -$329,612 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.WiSA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 14.00% of WISA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 114,556, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 74,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in WISA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $72000.0 in WISA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WiSA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in WiSA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WISA] by around 255,139 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 6,960 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 14,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,530 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 6,688 shares during the same period.