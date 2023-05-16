Market cap of Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] reaches 555.01M – now what?

Tingo Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.90% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.94%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Tingo Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Net Revenues for the First Quarter 2023 amounted to $851.2 Million, an increase of 8,801% Compared to Q1 2022.

Operating Profit for the First Quarter Increased to $260.7 Million.

Over the last 12 months, TIO stock rose by 435.29%. The one-year Tingo Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.76. The average equity rating for TIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $555.01 million, with 138.83 million shares outstanding and 108.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, TIO stock reached a trading volume of 10061788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIO shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tingo Group Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIO in the course of the last twelve months was 86.72.

TIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.94. With this latest performance, TIO shares gained by 111.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 340.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 435.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.93 for Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 1.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tingo Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.54. Tingo Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06.

Tingo Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31 million, or 6.00% of TIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,015,339, which is approximately 5.783% of the company’s market cap and around 26.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,961,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.69 million in TIO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.85 million in TIO stock with ownership of nearly 30.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tingo Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Tingo Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TIO] by around 1,173,308 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 338,432 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 9,304,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,816,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 450,528 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 300,827 shares during the same period.