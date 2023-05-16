Market cap of Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] reaches 68.72M – now what?

Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ: TTCF] traded at a low on 05/15/23, posting a -37.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.82. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM that Tattooed Chef Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results.

Provides Progress on Previously Announced Cost Reduction Initiatives and Updates Outlook.

Announces Filing of 2022 Form 10-K and 2023 First Quarter Form 10-Q.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7999595 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tattooed Chef Inc. stands at 14.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.68%.

The market cap for TTCF stock reached $68.72 million, with 82.80 million shares outstanding and 49.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 738.93K shares, TTCF reached a trading volume of 7999595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTCF shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTCF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Tattooed Chef Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Tattooed Chef Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on TTCF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tattooed Chef Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has TTCF stock performed recently?

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.79. With this latest performance, TTCF shares dropped by -46.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.14 for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4201, while it was recorded at 1.2650 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0405 for the last 200 days.

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.81 and a Gross Margin at +8.24. Tattooed Chef Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.81.

Return on Total Capital for TTCF is now -15.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.88. Additionally, TTCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] managed to generate an average of -$144,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Tattooed Chef Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]

There are presently around $10 million, or 16.20% of TTCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTCF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,942,034, which is approximately -10.578% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,699,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 million in TTCF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.87 million in TTCF stock with ownership of nearly 7.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tattooed Chef Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ:TTCF] by around 979,291 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 3,993,495 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 6,895,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,867,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTCF stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 182,438 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,511,052 shares during the same period.