Market cap of Ohmyhome Limited [OMH] reaches 462.27M – now what?

Ohmyhome Limited [NASDAQ: OMH] jumped around 12.42 points on Monday, while shares priced at $30.88 at the close of the session, up 67.28%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ohmyhome Announces Signing of Memorandum of Understanding With Ohmyhome Property Inc. to officially expand into the Philippines Market.

Partnership provides access to the trillion-pesos Philippines real estate market that is growing at an annual pace of 7.6% and direct access to over 80,000 properties by more than 150 developers.

Company’s technology infrastructure will unlock tremendous growth opportunities between both entities.

Compared to the average trading volume of 343.30K shares, OMH reached a trading volume of 7842350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ohmyhome Limited [OMH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ohmyhome Limited is set at 6.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 112.75.

How has OMH stock performed recently?

Ohmyhome Limited [OMH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.86.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.92 for Ohmyhome Limited [OMH]. The present Moving Average recorded at 17.92 for the last single week of trading.

Ohmyhome Limited [OMH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ohmyhome Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Ohmyhome Limited [OMH]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Ohmyhome Limited [NASDAQ:OMH] by around 3,418 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,418 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.