Market cap of Newmont Corporation [NEM] reaches 37.37B – now what?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] traded at a high on 05/15/23, posting a 2.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $47.09. The company report on May 14, 2023 at 6:12 PM that Newmont Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Newcrest.

Setting the Standard for Safe, Profitable and Responsible Gold and Copper Production from a World-Class Portfolio of Top-Tier Operations.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Newmont has agreed to acquire Newcrest by way of an Australian Scheme of Arrangement (“Scheme”), under which Newmont will acquire 100 percent of the issued shares in Newcrest Mining Limited (“Newcrest”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8340548 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Newmont Corporation stands at 2.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for NEM stock reached $37.37 billion, with 794.00 million shares outstanding and 792.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.43M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 8340548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newmont Corporation [NEM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $58.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $53, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41.

How has NEM stock performed recently?

Newmont Corporation [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.18 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.67, while it was recorded at 46.97 for the last single week of trading, and 46.18 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.84.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.28. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] managed to generate an average of -$14,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Newmont Corporation [NEM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corporation go to 16.80%.

Insider trade positions for Newmont Corporation [NEM]

There are presently around $28,999 million, or 82.30% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 95,023,960, which is approximately 3.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,142,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in NEM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.85 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly -0.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 592 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 50,784,827 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 35,102,947 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 545,348,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 631,236,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,817,510 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,202,355 shares during the same period.