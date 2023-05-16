Market cap of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] reaches 12.53B – now what?

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE: MMP] gained 12.99% on the last trading session, reaching $62.61 price per share at the time. The company report on May 14, 2023 at 6:19 PM that ONEOK to Acquire Magellan Midstream Partners in Transaction Valued at $18.8 billion.

Brings together two premier energy infrastructure businesses with strong returns on invested capital and diverse free cash flow generation.

Expect to achieve immediate financial benefits, including cost, operational and tax synergies, supporting meaningful expected accretion.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. represents 204.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.53 billion with the latest information. MMP stock price has been found in the range of $62.40 to $64.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 775.77K shares, MMP reached a trading volume of 17821594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMP shares is $58.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $56, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on MMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMP in the course of the last twelve months was 35.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for MMP stock

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.37. With this latest performance, MMP shares gained by 11.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.72 for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.45, while it was recorded at 56.64 for the last single week of trading, and 52.16 for the last 200 days.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.59 and a Gross Margin at +40.76. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.60.

Return on Total Capital for MMP is now 16.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 306.42. Additionally, MMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 304.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] managed to generate an average of $519,154 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. go to 4.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]

There are presently around $5,954 million, or 52.10% of MMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMP stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 15,469,185, which is approximately 17.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 7,736,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.68 million in MMP stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $423.43 million in MMP stock with ownership of nearly -2.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:MMP] by around 7,005,036 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 11,800,328 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 88,645,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,450,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMP stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,669,924 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 848,408 shares during the same period.