Market cap of Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] reaches 7.92M – now what?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: LGHL] jumped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.12 at the close of the session, up 4.17%. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Lion Announces Unaudited Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Mr. Chunning (Wilson) Wang, CEO of Lion, commented, “In 2022, the unprecedented combination of global financial market fluctuation and volatility, pandemic-driven excessive restrictions, and customers’ compounded reluctance to invest and trade created enormous headwinds for our various business lines, affecting earnings and margins. Although we are still suffering losses in CFD (contract for difference) and TRS (total return swap) trading business due to unpredictable market events, we have seen reversal begin in the second half of 2022. Thanks to our conservative trading strategies, we have also seen positive signs of revenue improvement in the second half of 2022 as well as in the last few months of 2023.”.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock is now -82.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LGHL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.133 and lowest of $0.1111 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.15, which means current price is +12.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, LGHL reached a trading volume of 4968335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has LGHL stock performed recently?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.41. With this latest performance, LGHL shares dropped by -48.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.61 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2373, while it was recorded at 0.1304 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8958 for the last 200 days.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.79.

Insider trade positions for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]

7 institutional holders increased their position in Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:LGHL] by around 420,895 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 180,833 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 65,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 667,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGHL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,450 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 120,972 shares during the same period.